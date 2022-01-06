Sky Cams
Suit filed against Ga. man who paid ex-worker in oily pennies

This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in Fayetteville, Ga. A Georgia man said his former employer owed him a pretty penny, $915 to be exact, after leaving his job in November. But Andreas Flaten said he was shocked to see his final payment: 90,000 oil or grease covered pennies, at the end of his driveway earlier this month, news outlets reported. Atop the pile was an envelope with Flaten's final paystub and an explicit parting message. (Olivia Oxley via AP)(AP)
By Jamie Kennedy
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - The owner of an auto repair shop, Miles Walker, famous for giving more than 90,000 oily pennies to a former employee, is being sued by the Department of Labor for thousands of unpaid wages.

CBS46 first told you about Walker back in March 2021 when he reportedly dumped the oily pennies at a former worker’s house as his final paycheck.

After speaking to the former worker, Andreas Flatten, CBS46 went and spoke to Walker, owner of 811 Autoworks LLC — operating as A OK Walker Autoworks, who said he knew about the pennies and didn’t deny or admit to dumping them.

The DOL said they received complaints against Walker and after investigating him and the business, they are seeking $36,971 in back wages and liquidated damages after investigators found the business violated the retaliation, overtime and recordkeeping prohibitions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In a statement, the DOL said the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Walker retaliated against one employee who contacted the agency after he resigned and the employer failed to pay his final wages.

