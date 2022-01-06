THURSDAY | A seasonable day ahead of an evening cold front, spotty rain showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Our Friday Eve begins will cold temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll want the winter coat leaving the house this morning.

But, dress in layers! Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 60s. There will be more sunshine than yesterday afternoon and the forecast remains dry through 4 p.m.

A strong cold front sweeps through tonight with a few showers and much colder air filters in early Friday morning. The chance of rain remains spotty and peaks between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Get ready! It’ll feel like it’s in the 20s and lower 30s during the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures only top-out in the mid and upper 50s Friday afternoon, despite plentiful sunshine. Be on the lookout for frost and freeze conditions Saturday morning, gardeners.

Sunday features a quick warming trend!

Temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s Sunday afternoon with a chance of showers increasing, from the west, during the evening and Sunday night along a cold front. Much colder, breezier weather filters in Monday.

A widespread freeze, or two, is likely heading into the middle of next week.

