2 displaced after fire breaks out in wall of E. 34th St. home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a wall of their home Friday morning in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters extinguished a small fire in the bedroom wall of a home in the 300 block of E. 34th Street around 8 a.m.

Savannah Fire has extinguished a small fire in the bedroom wall of a home in the 300 Block of E. 34th Street. No one was physically injured, but two people were displaced. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/knqDGLUY14 — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) January 7, 2022

No one was injured but the two residents who live there were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.