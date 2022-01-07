2 displaced after fire breaks out in wall of E. 34th St. home
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a wall of their home Friday morning in Savannah.
According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters extinguished a small fire in the bedroom wall of a home in the 300 block of E. 34th Street around 8 a.m.
No one was injured but the two residents who live there were displaced.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
