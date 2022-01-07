Sky Cams
Bon Jovi to perform at Enmarket Arena in April

Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We...
Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bon Jovi will be making a stop at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah in April.

The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour will be in Savannah on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 am, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 am local time

