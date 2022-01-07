Breezy, cooler Friday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front moved through overnight bringing a northwesterly breeze with it.

Cooler air filters in behind the cold front, leaving most of us in the 50s this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/vS7JmRo0is — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 7, 2022

Lows bottom out in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s closer to the coast. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 50s at noon and highs only in the mid 50s. If you have evening plans, make sure you have a jacket! Temperatures drop back into the 40s after sunset, with a bit of a chill in the air.

We won't see a huge fluctuation in temperatures today as cooler air continues to filter in this morning! pic.twitter.com/qRGrYUNWkQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 7, 2022

Friday Tybee Tides: -0.1 5:30AM I 7.9′ 11:52AM I 0.9′ 6:07PM

Colder air continues to filter in and we will really feel it Saturday morning. Inland lows with drop near freezing at sunrise with mid 30s in Savannah. Temperatures rebound in the afternoon with highs back in the upper 50s. Warmer air moves in on Sunday with morning lows back in the upper 40s and afternoon highs returning to the mid 70s. This will be the nicer of the two weekend afternoons, but the warmer air doesn’t stick around!

A cold front moves Sunday overnight into early Monday morning, bringing our next best chance of rain with it. Early Monday morning is trending wetter, which could add some time to the morning commute.

Temperatures next week start out in the mild, but cooler air begins to filter in again behind Monday morning’s front. Inland lows will drop near freezing again Tuesday morning with mid 30s likely around Savannah.

Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon, with the coldest air arriving Wednesday morning. This is the best chance for our next widespread freeze, even in Savannah. This colder air once again will be a fleeting moment. Warmer air tries to build in once again to close out next work week with highs returning to the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

