Forsyth Farmers’ Market set to launch new season Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmers’ Market will officially kick off the new year this weekend.

The first farmers’ market of 2022 will be Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods and more. The market’s Farm Truck 912 will also be there for a farm truck boutique event featuring two local businesses; Alexander Mack’s Diverse Cooking who specializes in gluten free, herbed breads and fruit fritters, and Porous Farm that specializes in mushroom jerky, mushroom coffee replacement, and fresh, locally grown mushrooms.

Forsyth Farmers’ Market will also be making a big announcement about the organization’s upcoming plans for this year. The announcement will happen in front of Farm Truck 912 at the south end of the park at 10 a.m.

New vendors who will be joining the market this Saturday are:

Tusk Coffee

Little Plant Things

Dragonfly Creek Farm

Loco-Box

Schmore Farm

Sue Lynn’s Just Plant Butter

Per Coffee

Greg’s Famous

The Boujee Baker

Savannah Microgreens

New vendors that plan to join later in 2022 are:

Good Graham Bakes

J.R.s Unique Jelly & Jam

Halito Herbs

Root Man Beverage

Cool Springs Cattle Co.

Harmony Harvest Farms

Stella Ruth Signature Seasonings

Sixby

CJ’s Produce

Forsyth Farmers’ Market is a year round market that accepts cash, credit/debit cards, and doubles SNAP dollars. In fact, Forsyth Farmers’ Market is the highest SNAP redeeming market in the state.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.