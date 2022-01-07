Sky Cams
Forsyth Farmers’ Market set to launch new season Saturday

Opening day for the Forsyth Farmers' Market's new season in January 2020.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmers’ Market will officially kick off the new year this weekend.

The first farmers’ market of 2022 will be Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods and more. The market’s Farm Truck 912 will also be there for a farm truck boutique event featuring two local businesses; Alexander Mack’s Diverse Cooking who specializes in gluten free, herbed breads and fruit fritters, and Porous Farm that specializes in mushroom jerky, mushroom coffee replacement, and fresh, locally grown mushrooms.

Forsyth Farmers’ Market will also be making a big announcement about the organization’s upcoming plans for this year. The announcement will happen in front of Farm Truck 912 at the south end of the park at 10 a.m.

New vendors who will be joining the market this Saturday are:

  • Tusk Coffee
  • Little Plant Things
  • Dragonfly Creek Farm
  • Loco-Box
  • Schmore Farm
  • Sue Lynn’s Just Plant Butter
  • Per Coffee
  • Greg’s Famous
  • The Boujee Baker
  • Savannah Microgreens

New vendors that plan to join later in 2022 are:

  • Good Graham Bakes
  • J.R.s Unique Jelly & Jam
  • Halito Herbs
  • Root Man Beverage
  • Cool Springs Cattle Co.
  • Harmony Harvest Farms
  • Stella Ruth Signature Seasonings
  • Sixby
  • CJ’s Produce

Forsyth Farmers’ Market is a year round market that accepts cash, credit/debit cards, and doubles SNAP dollars. In fact, Forsyth Farmers’ Market is the highest SNAP redeeming market in the state.

