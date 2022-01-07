Fundraising 5K trail run returns to Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fundraising 5K trail run at Bethesda Academy gives you the chance to make a run through history, enjoy a pancake breakfast and raise money to support some local students.

The 10th edition of the Yates-Astro Resolution Race is Saturday, Jan. 8 on the campus of Bethesda Academy in Savannah. The fundraiser for the Women’s Board of Bethesda supports students of Bethesda Academy.

“Our first race, we had about 300 runners, which is really big for a first race,” race chair Lisa Wilkes said. “We raised probably about $20,000. Now, we raise easily 50 to $60,000 each year.”

Wilkes, a member of the Women’s Board of Bethesda, has an even deeper connection to the school and has seen how the money raised can directly impact the boys on campus.

“I actually worked here as well,” Wilkes said. “I kind of got behind the scenes and I was able to see firsthand what our money helped purchase. I got to see the boys working out in the weight room that we redid. We got to have our first graduation in the gym with air conditioning, which in the south is huge because we used to have it outside with no air conditioning.”

For many, the run is less of a race and more of a journey through the campus and through history.

“Think about all the history that’s been here,” Wilkes said. “It’s been through several, you know, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War. If these grounds could talk. You run past that marsh and then, what other race has cows? The cows are very curious. They’ll come to the fence and so many runners don’t care about their time so they’ll just stop and take their picture and just enjoy. It’s a fun race.”

The race was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 and safety precautions are still in place. Seating in the cafeteria for the pancake breakfast will be limited but meals will be available to go.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and on-site registration will be available at 8 a.m. Registration is $45.

To register online, click here.

