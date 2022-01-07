Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools.
Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.

Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Thursday that school employees no longer must quarantine after they are exposed to the virus as long as they wear a mask and don’t develop symptoms. The letter also says contact tracing in schools is now optional. That means schools may no longer have to notify other students or employees exposed to people who are sick with COVID-19.

Kemp’s announcement came under pressure from other Republicans to force all schools to resume in-person classes.

EDUCATION | No changes to Savannah-Chatham schools’ COVID policy after holiday break

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Kevin Wilson
Inmate who escaped from Effingham Co. Jail captured at Savannah hotel
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
30 manhole covers reported missing along Whitefield Avenue

Latest News

Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison
Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison
Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison
Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison
Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model
Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating