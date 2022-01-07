Jamie Ertle’s Friday Wx Forecast 01-07-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I hope you’re enjoying a gorgeous crisp winter day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Everyone is sitting near 55° this afternoon; Jesup may hit 60° before 5:36pm sunset. Once the sun does set temperatures will drop like a stone.

Daybreak Saturday 36° in Savannah with freezing temperatures along the Hwy 301 corridor and up through Ga Hwy 21 with sunny skies. We warm but not rapidly with lunchtime temps in the middle 50s, and afternoon highs near 60° from the beaches to Baxley and some fair weather clouds building, but still mostly sunny.

High pressure keeping us dry for the majority of the weekend will shift offshore and a strong cold front will approach from the west on Sunday. This front will have a lot more moisture associated with it. Sunday evening showers will spread east throughout the night. There’s just a slight risk of some rumbles of thunder in the evening but nothing like last like Sunday.

Before the rain comes, we start Sunday in the mid to upper 40s with afternoon highs near 75°.

By Monday morning, the cold front will be near the islands with some lingering showers for the morning commute with mostly cloudy skies. Expect clearing in the afternoon and breezy with a constant temperature of about 59° to start the day and in the afternoon, then we plunge again in temperatures.

Tuesday morning expect some freezing temperatures away from I-95 with highs only in the low 50s.

MARINE: Friday night...N winds 10 kt becoming NE with gusts to 20kt after midnight, seas 2-3ft. Saturday...NE winds 15-20kt, seas 3-4ft. Saturday night...E winds 10-15kt, seas 3-4ft. Sunday...SE winds 10k, seas 3ft. Sunday night...SW winds 10-15kt with gusts to 20kt, seas 3-4ft with possible thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

~JErtle

