Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

JEA Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run returns

JEA Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run returns to Savannah this weekend.
JEA Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run returns to Savannah this weekend.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to run this weekend! The Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run is back.

The Oy Vey 5K is open to individuals of all ages, and strollers are welcome. The course starts in the JEA parking lot off of Abercorn Street, then goes through the local neighborhoods, circles Hull Park and ends back at the JEA for the Polar Plunge & Hot Chocolate Bar.

Registration includes the race participation, post run beer, participation medals for every age group and a T-shirt.

The event is this Sunday at 3 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Kevin Wilson
Inmate who escaped from Effingham Co. Jail captured at Savannah hotel
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
30 manhole covers reported missing along Whitefield Avenue

Latest News

Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We...
Bon Jovi to perform at Enmarket Arena in April
A fundraising 5K trail run at Bethesda Academy gives you the chance to make a run through...
Fundraising 5K trail run returns to Bethesda Academy
Opening day for the Forsyth Farmers' Market's new season in January 2020.
Forsyth Farmers’ Market set to launch new season Saturday
Temporary parking plan in place for the opening of the Enmarket Arena