JEA Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to run this weekend! The Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run is back.

The Oy Vey 5K is open to individuals of all ages, and strollers are welcome. The course starts in the JEA parking lot off of Abercorn Street, then goes through the local neighborhoods, circles Hull Park and ends back at the JEA for the Polar Plunge & Hot Chocolate Bar.

Registration includes the race participation, post run beer, participation medals for every age group and a T-shirt.

The event is this Sunday at 3 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.