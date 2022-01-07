Local businesses excited about new development on DeRenne and White Bluff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s announced their plans for the new development on the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road Thursday. It will include a new Parker’s Kitchen, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks, and construction on the area is already underway.

The corner of DeRenne and White Bluff will soon get a full makeover, and local businesses directly behind the development say they’re looking forward to the changes.

Dapper Dan’s Grooming has been located in Live Oak Plaza on White Bluff for two years. Owner Daniel Bates says the new development will be a positive change for the community.

“We’re excited about the new development to bring new businesses to the area and liven it up,” said Bates.

But there is one main concern – traffic.

“Everybody knows Chick-fil-A is a busy place, so we’re worried about traffic on White Bluff and DeRenne, how that’s going to be affected,” said Bates.

While the current structures will be coming down, one will remain in place – The Globe. Staff at Savannah Blinds say they’re glad it’s staying.

“That Globe has been here since before all of us at this point. So, I love referencing it when I’m on the phone with clients. They’ll ask ‘how do we find you, I’m not familiar with that side of the area,’ and as soon as I refence the globe they’ll say they drove past it a thousand times,” said Crystal Bride, a sales representative with Savannah Blinds.

People who work in the area also hope it’ll bring in new customers.

“For this area, the fact that we’ll have more open businesses right next door will just bring more people into this part of the community and hopefully increase revenue for all the businesses on the strip,” said Bride.

New customers… something business owners say is worth a tail wag.

“It’s all positive, we’re excited for it to come in, something new,” said Bates.

Developers say the metal globe will anchor the new development. It’s been in Savannah since the 1950s, and now – will remain a landmark in the area.

