MLK Day parade postponed in Savannah due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Savannah has been postponed.

The parade was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 but will be held at a later date according to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association, Inc. The new date and time has not been finalized.

The decision to postpone the parade was made after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Applications previously submitted for the parade will be honored for the new date or, if you cannot make it, you will be able to request a refund.

Applicants will receive an email with additional details from the parade association.

