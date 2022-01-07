Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police arrested two men Thursday after they say they caught them in the act of bringing meth and other substances into the Coastal State Prison.

They say their officers arrested 36-year-old Joshua Sanders and 30-year-old Samarai Portlock early Thursday morning for numerous felony drug charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the two had 518 grams of meth, 424 grams of marijuana, 60 ounces of tobacco and a semi-automatic pistol in their car.

They say the investigation started back in November when a concerned citizen notified them about suspicious activity near the prison.

“They utilized the nerf footballs - filled them up with the contraband, and threw them over the fence. We know of at least 3 occasions they were successful, but that is still ongoing,” said Chief Matt Libby, Port Wentworth Police Department.

Sanders and Portlock are now in the Chatham County Jail without bond.

