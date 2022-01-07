Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police arrested two men Thursday after they say they caught them in the act of bringing meth and other substances into the Coastal State Prison.

They say their officers arrested 36-year-old Joshua Sanders and 30-year-old Samarai Portlock early Thursday morning for numerous felony drug charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the two had 518 grams of meth, 424 grams of marijuana, 60 ounces of tobacco and a semi-automatic pistol in their car.

They say the investigation started back in November when a concerned citizen notified them about suspicious activity near the prison.

“They utilized the nerf footballs - filled them up with the contraband, and threw them over the fence. We know of at least 3 occasions they were successful, but that is still ongoing,” said Chief Matt Libby, Port Wentworth Police Department.

Sanders and Portlock are now in the Chatham County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Now that the holidays are over, empty store shelves are not a thing of the past.
Empty store shelves greeting Ga. shoppers — and more pain predicted
City of Savannah
Savannah chosen to host Navy Week
Toombs County School District
Weapon found on Toombs County High School campus; student removed by law enforcement

Latest News

Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison
Port Wentworth arrest two for distributing contraband at Coastal State Prison
Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model
Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Savannah Police adopt violence interrupter model