Savannah Fire responds to apartment fire on Abercorn Street

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire on Abercorn Street.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the interior and exterior of an apartment building in the 10700 block of Abercorn caught fire Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Please use caution in the area.

