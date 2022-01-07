Savannah Fire responds to apartment fire on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire on Abercorn Street.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the interior and exterior of an apartment building in the 10700 block of Abercorn caught fire Friday around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters are working on the interior and exterior of a building in the 10700 Block of Abercorn Street to extinguish an apartment fire. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/ZHR0bdEY3Y — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) January 7, 2022

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Please use caution in the area.

