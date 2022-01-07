Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Search continues for suspect after mother, daughter killed in Vidalia

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues for a suspect after a mother and daughter were killed outside the daughter’s home Thursday.

The corner of 5th Street and Winona in Vidalia sits eerily quiet Friday. A stark contrast to the sadness Thursday.

Torey Harden was shot to death on her own front porch. A day later, some neighbors remain in shock. David Garcia was at work when a friend told him what had just happened.

“I called my parents and asked if they were okay. They said “yeah, we just heard gunshots,” Garcia said.

The gunshots wounded Harden and her mother Pam. Neighbors who knew the daughter still can’t believe it.

“It was scary. My sister was calling me to see if it was me over there. A lot of people were worried because I was,” neighbor Ashonte Williams said.

Williams says she briefly lived with Torey and saw nothing that could have predicted this, especially at her quiet apartment.

“I’m nervous because it could happen to anybody! It could have been anybody standing over there instead of her, somebody else at her house.”

Both neighbors say the shooting jars them from a comfort they’ve had here.

The GBI says the shooter has not been positively identified, but was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with a busted window, Georgia license plate RRX1184. Vidalia Police officers say the victims knew the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information should contact GBI Eastman office at 478.374.6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912.537.4123. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1.800.597.TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Kevin Wilson
Inmate who escaped from Effingham Co. Jail captured at Savannah hotel
Demolition begins near globe on DeRenne Avenue
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Pfizer has started distribution of Paxlovid, a pill intended to treat COVID patients.
Statesboro pharmacy receives distribution of prescription pill to treat COVID
Parker’s announced their plans for the new development on the corner of DeRenne Avenue and...
Local businesses excited about new development on DeRenne and White Bluff
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Rep. Gilliard discusses bill that replaced Ga.’s citizen’s arrest law, what’s next for upcoming session
FILE PHOTO
MLK Day parade postponed in Savannah due to rise in COVID-19 cases