Smart, Georgia trying to stop skid against Saban, Alabama

(AP) - Kirby Smart and Georgia get a chance to snap their losing streaks against Alabama in the biggest game of the season.

The third-ranked Bulldogs have lost the last seven meetings, including all four since Smart left Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa for Athens.

Beating ‘Bama for some five-star recruits has proven easier than besting Saban & Co. on the field. Three of those meetings during that streak came in SEC championship games and one with a national title on the line.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.