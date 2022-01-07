Sky Cams
Smart, Georgia trying to stop skid against Saban, Alabama

FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the...
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - Kirby Smart and Georgia get a chance to snap their losing streaks against Alabama in the biggest game of the season.

The third-ranked Bulldogs have lost the last seven meetings, including all four since Smart left Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa for Athens.

Beating ‘Bama for some five-star recruits has proven easier than besting Saban & Co. on the field. Three of those meetings during that streak came in SEC championship games and one with a national title on the line.

