Statesboro pharmacy receives distribution of prescription pill to treat COVID

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Pfizer has started distribution of a pill intended to treat COVID patients.

But it’s made its way to only a handful of pharmacies in Georgia, one of them in Statesboro.

The pharmacist WTOC spoke to says the tablets do not replace vaccinations. You could take this if you test positive for COVID, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.

Twenty packages of Paxlovid arrived at Forest Heights Pharmacy in Statesboro Thursday afternoon. Pharmacist Ben Ross has been waiting since the drug was announced. He says it’s supposed to lessen the severity of symptoms and speed up recovery. But’s not intended to replace vaccinations.

“It’s very similar to Tamiflu if you get the flu, but this is specific for COVID. So, much the way if you get the flu your doctor rights you a prescription for Tamiflu, he could write you a prescription for the oral, anti-viral pills,” Ross said.

He still urges people who can to get their COVID vaccinations and booster shot if possible. Forest Heights is one of only 40 pharmacies in Georgia to get shipments.

He cautions that they are prescription doses, there’s no over the counter. If you test positive, you still need to see your doctor and get a prescription. He says he’s not sure how long these doses will last or when he’ll get the next one.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

