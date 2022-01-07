A year later, here’s the South Carolinians who have been charged for Jan. 6
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Justice keeps a running index of individuals charged in relation to the Jan. 6. 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.
The DOJ reports having made more than 725 arrests so far in the investigation.
It reports approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured and “More than 225 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.”
The DOJ reports 11 South Carolinians have been charged so far.
Greenwood resident
- Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Serving a 36-month probation
- Signed a statement of offense stating he entered the capitol through a smashed window
RELATED STORY | SC man charged in Capitol riot to plead guilty, attorney says
RELATED STORY | South Carolina man pleads guilty to federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Spartanburg resident
- Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17, 2022
- Signed a statement of offense stating he brought a pistol on his trip to the D.C. area, but left it at the hotel
RELATED STORY | FBI: Upstate man arrested for taking part in riot at U.S. Capitol Building
Little River resident
- Pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon
- Scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2022
- His signed statement of offense states he threw objects at law enforcement officers.
RELATED STORY | SC man pleads guilty to assault on officer during January 6 capitol breach
RELATED STORY | South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot
RELATED STORY | Little River man accused of participating in deadly Capitol riots served in U.S. Army, hearing scheduled
John Hubert Getsinger Jr. & Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger
Hanahan residents, Husband & Wife
- Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Scheduled to be sentenced April 21, 2022
RELATED STORY |Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
RELATED STORY | Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later
Status conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022
- Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY | Two more South Carolina men arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
RELATED STORY | 2 S.C. men arrested for role in Capitol riots expected in court
RELATED STORY | Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later
Fort Mill resident, Plea agreement hearing Jan. 10, 2022
- Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY | Fort Mill, S.C. man charged for role in Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol
Anderson resident, Status Conference Scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022
- Charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
RELATED STORY | FBI arrests Anderson man charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
RELATED STORY | FBI: Upstate man arrested for taking part in riot at U.S. Capitol Building
Status Conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022
- Charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY Two more South Carolina men arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
RELATED STORY | 2 S.C. men arrested for role in Capitol riots expected in court
RELATED STORY | Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later
Anderson resident, Status conference scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022
- Charges:
- Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Grounds or Buildings
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY | S.C. man indicted for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
William Norwood III
Boiling Springs resident, Status conference scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022
- Charges:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- and Aiding and Abetting
- Theft of Government Property
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
If you have a tip about the Jan. 6 attack, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.