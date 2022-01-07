Sky Cams
A year later, here’s the South Carolinians who have been charged for Jan. 6

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Justice keeps a running index of individuals charged in relation to the Jan. 6. 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.

The DOJ reports having made more than 725 arrests so far in the investigation.

It reports approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured and “More than 225 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees.”

The DOJ reports 11 South Carolinians have been charged so far.

Andrew Hatley

Greenwood resident

Greenwood resident
Greenwood resident(WIS)
  • Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Serving a 36-month probation
  • Signed a statement of offense stating he entered the capitol through a smashed window
RELATED STORY | SC man charged in Capitol riot to plead guilty, attorney says
RELATED STORY | South Carolina man pleads guilty to federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

James Lollis Jr.

Spartanburg resident

Spartanburg resident
Spartanburg resident(WIS)
  • Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17, 2022
  • Signed a statement of offense stating he brought a pistol on his trip to the D.C. area, but left it at the hotel
RELATED STORY | FBI: Upstate man arrested for taking part in riot at U.S. Capitol Building

Nicholas Languerand

Little River resident

Little River resident
Little River resident(WIS)
  • Pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon
  • Scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2022
  • His signed statement of offense states he threw objects at law enforcement officers.
RELATED STORY | SC man pleads guilty to assault on officer during January 6 capitol breach
RELATED STORY | South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot
RELATED STORY | Little River man accused of participating in deadly Capitol riots served in U.S. Army, hearing scheduled

John Hubert Getsinger Jr. & Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger

Hanahan residents, Husband & Wife

Hanahan resident
Hanahan resident(WIS)
Hanahan resident
Hanahan resident (WIS)
  • Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Scheduled to be sentenced April 21, 2022
RELATED STORY |Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
RELATED STORY | Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later

Elliot Bishai

Status conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022

Status conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022
Status conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022(WIS)
  • Charges:
    • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
    • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY | Two more South Carolina men arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
RELATED STORY | 2 S.C. men arrested for role in Capitol riots expected in court
RELATED STORY | Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later

Paul Colbath

Fort Mill resident, Plea agreement hearing Jan. 10, 2022

Fort Mill resident, Plea agreement hearing Jan. 10, 2022
Fort Mill resident, Plea agreement hearing Jan. 10, 2022(WIS)
  • Charges:
    • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
    • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY | Fort Mill, S.C. man charged for role in Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol

Derek Gunby

Anderson resident, Status Conference Scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022

Anderson resident
Anderson resident(WIS)
  • Charges:
    • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
    • Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
    • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
    • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
RELATED STORY | FBI arrests Anderson man charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
RELATED STORY | FBI: Upstate man arrested for taking part in riot at U.S. Capitol Building

Elias Irizarry

Status Conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022

Status Conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022
Status Conference scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022(WIS)
  • Charges:
    • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
    • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY Two more South Carolina men arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
RELATED STORY | 2 S.C. men arrested for role in Capitol riots expected in court
RELATED STORY | Where locals accused of crimes during U.S. Capitol attacks stand one year later

George Tenney III

Anderson resident, Status conference scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022

Anderson resident
Anderson resident(WIS)
  • Charges:
    • Civil Disorder
    • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
    • Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
    • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
    • Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Grounds or Buildings
    • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RELATED STORY | S.C. man indicted for assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

William Norwood III

Boiling Springs resident, Status conference scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022

Boiling Springs resident
Boiling Springs resident(WIS)
  • Charges:
    • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
    • and Aiding and Abetting
    • Theft of Government Property
    • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
    • Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building
    • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
    • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

If you have a tip about the Jan. 6 attack, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

