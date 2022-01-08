Brief warm up on Sunday! Cooler air to follow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Partly cloudy skies hold into the evening, but rain won’t be a concern!

Nice and cool heading into our Saturday evening, but 70s return Sunday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/agtDqJuFsc — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 8, 2022

Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s to upper 40s this evening with a north easterly breeze adding a slight chill to the air this evening. Overnight, the wind will become onshore then southerly, this will assist in preventing us from becoming chilly Sunday morning.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 2.2′ 7:22AM I 7.7′ 1:34PM I 1.7′ 7:48PM

Temperatures at sunrise will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s, but warmer air builds in throughout the day. Temperatures climb near 70 degrees at lunchtime with Sunday afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but a cold front will move in late Sunday into Monday. The chance for showers ahead of this front increases after sunset Sunday, leading into early Monday morning as rain pushes toward the coast.

Some lingering showers are possible early Monday morning, but most of the rain will be moving offshore by daybreak. Roads will likely still be damp, so you may want to plan on leaving the house just a few minutes early to kick off the work week. Temperatures will be mild Monday morning, with lows in the mid 50s. Highs only climb near 60 degrees Monday afternoon as cooler air continues to filter in.

Two cold mornings greet us on Tuesday and Wednesday. Plan on temperatures dropping below freezing west of I-95 both nights, with inland lows in the upper 20s on Tuesday morning and maybe even some mid 20s possible for communities like Statesboro Wednesday morning. Low temperatures around Savannah both mornings will be closer to freezing. Plan ahead and bring in your sensitive plants and don’t forget about your pets! Slightly warmer air then builds in to close out the work week.

After Monday’s front, dry weather settles in for the work week. Our next chance of rain then becomes Saturday the 15th, as another front works its way into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.