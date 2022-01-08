Sky Cams
GBI investigating after inmate found cell in his Chatham Co. Jail cell

Police lights
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher confirms the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his Chatham County Jail cell.

Hakiem Reid was found unresponsive around 5:35 p.m. on Friday. Medical staff responded immediately, according to Sheriff Wilcher.

Reid was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The GBI is investigating.

