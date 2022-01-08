GBI investigating after inmate found cell in his Chatham Co. Jail cell

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher confirms the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his Chatham County Jail cell.

Hakiem Reid was found unresponsive around 5:35 p.m. on Friday. Medical staff responded immediately, according to Sheriff Wilcher.

Reid was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The GBI is investigating.

