S.C. Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one person in Jasper County.

According to SCHP, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Interstate Friday night at 8:20 p.m. when they tried to exit at mile marker 28. The driver ran off the road and the vehicle overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation under SCHP.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.