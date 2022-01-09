City of Daisy, Evans Co. swears-in first Black mayor

DAISY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic day in Evans County — the first Black mayor in its history was sworn in this afternoon.

Mayor-Elect Eddie Ball will serve the city of Daisy.

“I never know what child or generation is following me, but to be the first Black, African American of Daisy, Georgia, it lets other people know that anything is achievable,” said Daisy Mayor Eddie Ball.

The community came together to celebrate the swearing-in of the new mayor. It’s history in this small town of Daisy.

“I feel good about him becoming mayor,” said Mayor Ball’s Church Member Jeanett Powell. “I think it’s a great thing for him to be the first African American in Daisy, Georgia to become mayor.”

Mayor Ball has been a public servant in the county for years as a pastor, teacher and military veteran. His grandson Braylon Ball said it makes him think of his future.

“I always just look up to him,” said the mayor’s grandson Braylon Ball. “I just love him so much and I’m very excited for him and this moment.”

A member of Mayor Ball’s church said his leadership is what the city needs.

“Being a man of God because that’s what we need now...more people that are true and honest about what they’re doing,” said Powell.

Braylon said that’s what makes his grandpa the right man for the job.

“Always trying his best and being the best he can be always.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a friend of Mayor Ball’s, gave his own words of advice and reminded the community that he will be their servant...not their Savior.

“Allow him to serve. He’s only as good as you allow him to be. He’s only as good as your support is so before you criticize him, pray for him.” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Mayor Ball said the work has already started and the first issue he’s tackling is crime.

“People feel better when they know they can sleep at night and feel safe. Safety is my number one issue right now,” said Mayor Ball.

He said great things are coming to Daisy soon.

“I don’t have all the answers, but we gon’ get into the weeds of it. Take the suit off, roll up the sleeves and get busy.”

