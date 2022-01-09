Claxton preparing for 34th annual MLK Parade

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities are planning to celebrate the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in just over a week.

Claxton is keeping the tradition going by hosting their 34th MLK Day Parade.

The mayor of Claxton said the city always has a community breakfast and schools have events to remember Dr. King’s impact. The breakfast is cancelled this time around because of COVID. City officials say the parade was one of the events they haven’t skipped because people can space out and social distance.

There will be 30 to 40 floats and Mayor Terry Branch said there’s always a great turnout.

“The opportunity to get back, get out and get activity going,” said Claxton Mayor Terry Branch. “I’ve always said activity creates more activity and this is a way for us to get back and open up the community.”

The mayor is hoping this is the start of bigger events returning during the pandemic.

The parade is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 3pm starting down MLK Jr. Drive.

