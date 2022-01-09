Forsyth Farmers’ Market launches campaign to purchase new farm truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmers’ Market was busy for the first Saturday market of 2022.

The market’s board also came together to announce the start of a campaign to improve their Farm Truck 912 program.

“They care about the people that are there, so they come to lend support to the community,” says Lillian Grant-Baptiste the Chair of Healthy Savannah.

Since 2015, the Forsyth Famers’ Market Farm Truck 912 program has driven through Savannah’s low-income neighborhoods bringing families fresh, nutritious foods.

“The demand is there. We definitely see that the people in these neighborhoods really rely on us.” says Louis Brody, Board of Directors Vice Chair for the Forsyth Famers’ Market.

However, the 22-year-old truck is unreliable.

“35,000 Chatham County residents live more than one mile away from a grocery store and have trouble accessing transportation,” says Brody.

Jeb Bush the Executive Director of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, says the truck has broken down so many times that in the last 18 months they’ve missed 84 of their stops.

“That means 84 times someone who is expecting produce in their neighborhood and maybe had a week without fresh food and it’s unacceptable,” says Bush.

Now, they’re asking the community to help them “Keep on Truckin.’”

“The board of directors has decided to launch a capital campaign to purchase a new reliable truck that’ll meet the needs of the community,” says Brody.

The board is looking to raise $150,000 by July for the truck.

Brody says the truck will have things like a mini kitchen and refrigeration system. Most importantly, he says, it’ll be dependable.

“Thanks to the generosity of the pace setters, so far we have raised $94,000 of our goal,” says Brody.

“When I see ‘Juicy’ rolling through our neighborhoods and rolling through our streets I always feel excited because I know that they’re on their way to neighborhoods to serve families and people,” says Grant-Baptiste.

There are also two contests people can take part in during the campaign. One is for the design of the new truck and one is for what the truck’s new name will be.

“Farm Truck 912 has become the leading effort to reduce food insecurity in the city,” says Bush.

If you’d like to donate you can either pick up a form at the next Forsyth Farmers’ Market or by going to their website. This is also where you can submit entries to the two contests.

