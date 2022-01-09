GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has been taken into custody and one woman is injured after an officer-involved shooting incident in Toombs County. Early Sunday morning, the Lyons Police Department responded to a bank alarm call.

While there, officers say they heard shots being fired. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers informed dispatch about the shots at 12:11 a.m. Sunday.

The GBI says, around the same time, dispatch also received a 911 call about shots fired near the CKT trailer park on East Clifton Avenue.

Once officers responded to the area, officers say they saw someone, later identified as 32-year-old Charles James of Vidalia, driving through a ditch and through the yards of homes. This is when police say James got out of the car and ran away. After a short chase, he was arrested on Jones Street.

The GBI says 17-year-old Taliyah Williams, who was also in the car, drove away and another Lyons police officer chased her. During the chase, police say Williams drove by the officer who had James in custody. The officer heard gunfire and fired shots towards the car.

The chase continued and GSP joined the pursuit. Police say the car stopped at East Grady and 11th Street because of a flat tire. This is when, police say, Williams got out of the car and ran. She was shot and wounded by a GSP trooper.

Williams was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Savannah, according to police. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

No officers were injured.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

This is the 4th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

