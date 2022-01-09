Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

More than 30 people injured in major fire in New York City, authorities say

More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.
More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About 200 firefighters are on the scene at a major fire in the Bronx, New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

“There are currently 31 serious injuries,” FDNY said.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
GBI investigating after inmate found unresponsive in his Chatham Co. Jail cell
Police lights
4 injured after Vidalia Police say woman drove car into J&B’s steakhouse
Police lights
S.C. Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Jasper Co.
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Search continues for suspect after mother, daughter killed in Vidalia

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons
Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup...
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country