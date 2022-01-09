Oy Vey 5K run returns to Savannah

Sky Cams
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Oy Vey 5k returned to Savannah Sunday afternoon.

The race drew in runners of all ages to support the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance.

The course started in the JEA parking lot on Abercorn Street, went through several neighborhoods, circled Hull Park, and ended back at the JEA.

Like so many events, this one was put on hold last year due to COVID-19, but organizers say this year, they’re glad to be back.

“It’s amazing, this was our annual 5K, but we actually haven’t held it in a couple of years. We ran it a couple times, and we shut it down for two years, and now we are finally back up and running,” said Jess Whitacre, health and wellness director for the JEA.

The funds raised by the race will go toward the Alliance’s health and wellness department, including swim lessons, gym equipment, and youth sport programs.

