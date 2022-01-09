Rain moves in early Monday, followed by colder air!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Breezy conditions subside this evening as temperatures hold in the 60s.

We'll remain dry through the early evening, but rain and cooler air move in overnight into Monday morning! pic.twitter.com/ZfjLJ4zeiU — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 9, 2022

Showers and weak thunderstorms move in late tonight into the early hours of Monday morning. The initial line of rain will be the heaviest with the chance for some lightning and thunder, but severe weather is not likely. Most of the heavy rain moves well-offshore by daybreak.

Monday Tybee Tides: 2.0′ 8:24AM I 7.2′ 2:24PM I 2.3′ 8:41PM

Spotty showers linger early Monday morning, mainly along I-95 and the coast. showers are possible early Monday morning. Roads will likely still be damp for the morning commute, so you may want to plan on leaving the house just a few minutes early to kick off the work week. Temperatures will be mild Monday morning with many areas coming in around 60 degrees at daybreak. Temperatures will actually cool through the morning, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and clearing skies. Cold air continues to filter in Monday into Tuesday.

Two cold mornings greet us on Tuesday and Wednesday. Plan on temperatures dropping below freezing west of I-95 both nights. These will be our coldest temperatures of winter so far, with inland lows in the mid to upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning for cities like Statesboro. Low temperatures around Savannah both mornings will be closer to freezing. Plan ahead and bring in your sensitive plants and don’t forget about your pets! Slightly warmer weather then gradually builds in heading into the weekend.

After Monday’s front, dry weather settles in for the work week. Our next chance of rain then becomes Saturday the 15th, as another disturbance works its way into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

