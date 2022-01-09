Sky Cams
Two children dead, another injured in Jackson fire

The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's...
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a 7-year-old and 12-year-old girl were killed in Sunday's early morning fire.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two children died and another child was injured after a home caught on fire in Jackson.

According to dispatch, Aiken fire crews responded to the house fire just off of Charles Street sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The coroner’s office later confirmed the identities of the two children who died as 12-year-old Annabella Burress and 7-year-old Azriel Burress. The coroner’s office says they were sisters.

The two girls’ bodies will be sent to Newberry, South Carolina for autopsy.

We are working to find out the extent of the third child’s injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the cause of the fire.

News 12 asked the sheriff’s office if an adult was home at the time, but the sheriff’s office said they were unable to answer while still in the early stages of their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

