Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Men convicted of murdering Arbery sentenced to life in prison; one has possibility of parole
Police lights
4 injured after Vidalia Police say woman drove car into J&B’s steakhouse
One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Vidalia, according to the city...
Two dead after shooting in Vidalia, GBI investigating
Police lights
GBI investigating after inmate found unresponsive in his Chatham Co. Jail cell
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
City of Daisy, Evans Co. swears-in first Black mayor
City of Daisy, Evans Co. swears-in first Black mayor
FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of...
Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
Claxton preparing for 34th annual MLK Day Parade
Claxton preparing for 34th annual MLK Parade