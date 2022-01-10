Champ Bailey elected to College Hall of Fame

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Former University of Georgia football All-America defensive back/receiver Champ Bailey has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, according to the National Football Foundation.

Bailey becomes the 14th former Georgia player and 17th overall elected to the College Hall of Fame. He will be inducted at the annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.

Bailey played more than 1,000 plays during his junior season in 1998 including more than 100 plays in seven different games. Bailey finished the season with 52 tackles, three interceptions, 744 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 261 kickoff returns and 49 punt return yards.

Bailey was also a member of the UGA Track and Field team and set a school indoor long jump record at the 1998 SEC Championships.

Bailey was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 1999 NFL draft and was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection from 2000-2013 as a member of the Redskins and the Denver Broncos. He retired in 2014.

Bailey was named a member of the Football Writers Association of America 75th Anniversary All-America first team in 2015. In 2018 he was inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. In 2019, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. Also in 2019, he was named one of college football’s 150 greatest players in the ESPN film documentary “Football is Us: The College Player.”

Former Georgia players and coaches inducted into the College Hall of Fame include:

Charley Trippi, 1959

Vernon “Catfish” Smith, 1979

Bill Hartman, 1984

Fran Tarkenton, 1987

Coach Vince Dooley, 1994

Coach Wally Butts, 1997

Bill Stanfill, 1998

Herschel Walker, 1999

Terry Hoage, 2000

Kevin Butler, 2001

John Rauch, 2003

Coach Jim Donnan, 2009

Jake Scott, 2011

Scott Woerner, 2016

Matt Stinchcomb, 2018

David Pollack, 2020.

