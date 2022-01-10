Sky Cams
East Georgia’s Statesboro site swaps buildings with GSU

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some big changes at two colleges in Statesboro - they’re trading locations.

The move finally comes after years of planning the swap between East Georgia’s Statesboro site and Georgia Southern’s College of Continuing Education.

The new semester means a new home for East Georgia students from their former site on Highway 301 South of town.

“Having everything centralized in this one building will be good because you can just go up a floor or down a floor,” said student Micah Boney.

East Georgia students already pay the fees that give them access to Georgia Southern’s library, dining hall and more. Faculty say they’re getting used to the closeness as much as the students.

“Well, the building has been renovated. It’s brand new. My office is bigger, ha ha. I like that you can walk out of here and access anything on Georgia Southern’s campus,” said Dr. Jeff Howell.

Professors can also use Georgia Southern labs for classes without forcing students to commute.

“It’s going to take some adjusting. But ultimately, it’s very good.”

Students have to get their books online this semester. But they hope by Fall they can simply walk down the street to the GSU bookstore.

