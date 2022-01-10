Evans Co. Charter School System reinstates mask mandate

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County Charter School System has reinstated their mask mandate after an uptick in cases in the county.

ECCSS says they are experiencing higher than normal absenteeism among students ranging from 17 percent at middle, 20 percent at elementary, and 24 percent at high school.

The district plans to continue normal operations as long as it has adequate staff, and it is safe to do so. However, the district advises parents to have a backup plan in the event partial or total closures occur.

The system will be shifting to its COVID-19 Moderate Spread protocols beginning Tuesday, January 11. Masks will be required until community spread decreases to below 200/100,000. All other mitigation protocols remain the same.

The system says parents will continue to be notified of exposure through the Kinvolved communication system.

In addition, the district will be implementing the new CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine listed below.

A person who is positive (vaccinated or unvaccinated) will be required to isolate for 5 days. He/she may return on day 6 as long as he/she is asymptomatic and fever free. The person should also wear a mask for five additional days.

A person who is exposed and is unvaccinated will be required to quarantine for 5 days. He/she may return on day 6 as long as he/she is asymptomatic and fever free. The person should also wear a mask for 5 additional days.

Any person who is exposed and vaccinated is not required to quarantine, but should wear a mask for 10 days.

The district reminds employees, students, and their families that testing can be completed at the Evans Health and Wellness Center located at Claxton Elementary School. The district will be sending some additional information about testing options on Wednesday, January 12.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.