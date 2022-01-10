Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Lyons
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s’: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
Police lights
GBI investigating after inmate found unresponsive in his Chatham Co. Jail cell
Police lights
4 injured after Vidalia Police say woman drove car into J&B’s steakhouse

Latest News

FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Update on COVID-19
Evans Co. Charter School System reinstates mask mandate
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions