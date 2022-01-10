Sky Cams
GOP election needs could dominate 2022 Georgia session

In this file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to...
In this file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to supporters, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly opens for business Monday with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda.

Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office. That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary.

With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp and backing an insurgent challenger for lieutenant governor, Kemp is already endorsing an end to permits for carrying guns, and others are pushing to abolish the state income tax.

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces no opposition in her party primary.

The Democrats are hoping Republicans will be hopelessly splintered come November.

