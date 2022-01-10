Sky Cams
Hinesville Fire Department responds to apartment fire Sunday night.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Hinesville, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday night.

Officials with the Hinesville Fire Department say it occurred at Colonial Apartments on Pineland Avenue.

Crews arrived to heavy fire damage to the back of the building.

Officials say there’s fire damage to multiple units, leaving several families displaced.

The American Red Cross will be contacted to help the families. Fort Stewart and Liberty County fire departments assisted with putting out the flames.

