Long County home is total loss after fire

Long County, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

Fire officials say it happened in the 2400 block of Highway 84 in Long County.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed.

Hinesville Fire, Long County Fire, and Walthourville Fire departments were called in to assist with the blaze.

As of Sunday evening, at least one resident is displaced, and the fire is under control. The house is a total loss.

The Coastal News Service contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.