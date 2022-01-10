Sky Cams
MONDAY | Much colder air filters in through the day!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It’s cloudy as the majority of rain has shifted offshore. Still, a couple showers or areas of drizzle are possible through the morning as clouds hang-tough.

A cold front sweeps through this morning. Temperatures cool from the lower 60s early this morning, into the upper 40s and lower 50s by mid-morning as a northerly wind increases. Clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon and temperatures are forecast to recover into the low and mid-50s, briefly, between 1 and 3 p.m.

Temperatures drop like a rock this evening.

It’ll be in the low to mid-40s by 7 p.m. in Savannah; even colder inland. A lots of folks will be in the frosty thirties before midnight and will wake up to upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow morning.

Chilly weather lingers through the work-week. Temperatures only peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many communities Tuesday afternoon. A widespread frost and freeze is in Wednesday’s morning’s forecast. Island communities may have frost, as well, early Wednesday.

Cool weather lingers through the rest of the work-week with our next cold front and associated chance of widespread rain entering the picture later Saturday or early Sunday - followed by another round of colder air.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

