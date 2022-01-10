‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks one month since the owner of Papa’s Bar-B-Que and Seafood in Whitemarsh died in a motorcycle accident.

Frank Ouzts died after losing control of his motorcycle, crashing into a road sign on Highway 80 near Islands Expressway.

The restaurant has a new owner now, but the family said Papa’s isn’t changing. The 50th anniversary of the Ouzts’ family restaurant, Papa’s Bar-B-Que and Seafood is this year. The family said the menu and recipes will all stay the same and they’re making sure to keep Papa’s legacy alive in the community.

“I’d walk up to a table and say ‘Hi, how y’all doin’? They’d say ‘where’s Frank?’ Then Frank would walk up and they’d say ‘Where’s Judy?’” said Frank’s wife Judy Ouzts.

Papa’s on Whitemarsh Island has been around for 37 years. Family and colleagues said everyone knew Frank.

“Hardworker, everybody’s friend, made sure Papa’s did the right thing,” said his wife.

Ouzts’ death came three weeks before he and his wife planned to retire and sell the business.

“It’s gonna be hard by myself so it was important to see that through to the end,” she said.

The new owner said he was shocked to hear what happened.

“I can’t even say...just the devastation,” said Papa’s Bar-B-Que and Seafood Owner Justin Waters.

Waters took over last week, but the sale has been in the works since last summer.

“It’s big shoes to fill definitely because Frank was loved by everyone from Whitemarsh, Wilmington, all the way to Tybee Island,” he said.

Waters wants Papa’s to stick around as much as anyone. He said he’s been coming here since the 1990s.

“People come in and say when my mother passed away, Frank and Judy just showed up with big things of food...we didn’t ask we didn’t even know they were coming,” the new owner said.

And that’s the spirit of Papa’s that Waters wants to keep around.

“Doing things the Papa’s way...what people expect,” he said.

Not much is changing.

“Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s,” said Ouzts. “One of the bigger questions was...is the shrimp salad gonna stay the same? Yes, the shrimp salad will stay the same.”

