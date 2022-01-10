Savannah gas prices rise slightly from last week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Average gasoline prices in Savannah have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 262 stations in Savannah. Prices in Savannah are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Savannah was priced at $2.85 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.55/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Savannah and the national average going back ten years:

January 10, 2021: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g) January 10, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g) January 10, 2019: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g) January 10, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g) January 10, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g) January 10, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g) January 10, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g) January 10, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g) January 10, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g) January 10, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Jacksonville - $3.14/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

Augusta - $3.03/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.04/g.

South Carolina - $2.98/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”

