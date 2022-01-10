Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting between delivery drivers

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting between two delivery drivers Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Woodcock Road around 1:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male with a non-life-threatening grazing wound. He was treated at the scene by EMS.

SPD’s preliminary investigation revealed two males were working together as delivery drivers when an altercation between them resulted in the shooting.

Police say they are looking for a male standing approximately 5′7″ and weighing around 140 pounds in connection to this incident. He was last seen crossing President Street heading south wearing a black and gray hoodie.

Police say anyone with information should call 911 or detectives at 912.525.3124.

