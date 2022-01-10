Sky Cams
Statesboro hosting drive-in celebration of Dr. King's life

As the Savannah Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade Committee decided to postpone their...
As the Savannah Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade Committee decided to postpone their celebration, other communities move forward with theirs.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade Committee decided to postpone their celebration, other communities move forward with theirs.

Organizers of Statesboro’s Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and observance say things this year may not be like they were pre-pandemic. But, they feel it’s important to gather somehow, somewhere, to mark Dr. King’s life.

Bulloch County’s NAACP branch has hosted the parade for decades, until last year. Chapter President Delinda Gaskins called that cancelation “heart-breaking” to many. She says they’ve debated for months leading up to this parade to make sure they could hold it safely.

With the events in some larger cities being canceled, she says Statesboro and other medium to smaller towns have an advantage in this circumstance.

“We can literally spread out, arm’s length, six feet, eight feet, ten feet, and still have fun with the people next to us,” she said.

They’ll once again hold their community celebration service “drive-in” style at Mill Creek Park with people on stage with a screen and radio feed to your car. She says it’s not too late to get registered for a group or a float in the parade next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

