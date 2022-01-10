Toombs Co. sheriff addresses recent burst of crime

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County deputies have been busy the last week.

Toombs County is starting the year off with a lot of crime, but Sheriff Alvie Kight says he’s hoping to break the cycle and get the community to where it’s safe again.

“As sheriff of this county we will not put up with this,” Sheriff Kight said.

Just days into the new year, police responded to the scene of a double homicide in Vidalia where a mother and daughter were shot and killed outside of the daughter’s home. Then, early Sunday morning, an officer-involved shooting happened in Lyons. Two people led police on a chase through the town after gunshots rang out at the CKT Trailer Park.

“All this happening at one time is that natural shock to everybody.”

Sheriff Kight says this uptick in crime, seen in bigger cities, has made it’s way to the smaller towns. He says this means they need to up the police presence in the area and keep building their relationships with the community.

“We gotta reach out to them and do a better job with touching base with them and try to find out what’s going on in our communities.”

Long-time Vidalia resident Joe Morgan says the crime has gone too far and it’s disheartening.

“I’m concerned, I guess, basically for my neighbors and everybody else,” Morgan said.

Morgan says he lives just a few blocks away from where the double homicide happened. He says with many law enforcement agencies being so short-staffed…

“People are becoming aware of the fact that they can get away with it easier.”

Sheriff Kight says all of the surrounding agencies are having trouble recruiting officers, but that they’re working together to keep the community a safe place to be.

“We are going to do whatever it takes to make our communities safe and we will be in full force to do that.”

As of now police say no arrests have been made in connection with the double homicide.

Separately, GBI says right now one person is in custody following the officer-involved shooting.

