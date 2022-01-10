Vidalia releases plans for MLK Day parade

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just one week away and the City of Vidalia is bringing back their annual parade after a one year hiatus because of the pandemic.

This year marks the 6th year that the Community Men in Action have put on this parade. Organizers say they hope people come and take the time to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy.

This year’s theme is ‘pushing the dream forward in unity.’ Parade organizer, Michael Johnson says they’re so excited to have it back because in previous years it’s always been such a fun time for the whole Vidalia community to really come together as one. He says there are about 50 participants walking in the parade.

There are some changes though to the route. The parade will start at the corner of Jackson and 1st streets. It’ll head down Highway 280 and end at Broadfoot Boulevard. Johnson says this route is a much more convenient location than the old one.

“It’s in the midst of our downtown, it’s in the midst of our community right where the action is. It’s a common place for community events such as the Christmas parade, so we are looking for a bigger turnout this year,” said MLK Parade Organizer Michael Johnson.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Jan 17. After the parade, Johnson says there will be a gathering at First African Baptist Church at 2 p.m., where people can hear from some guest speakers.

