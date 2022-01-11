Abrams, other key backers of voting rights miss Biden’s Ga. speech

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta on Tuesday to speak about voting rights legislation, but there were some notable absences.

Among them: Stacey Abrams.

During a day that was shrouded in the city’s legacy as the cradle of the civil rights movement, the absence of one of the nation’s most prominent voting rights activists caused something of an awkward moment.

Abrams, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, issued a statement later saying she thanked Biden and Harris for returning to Georgia “to continue their steadfast advocacy for passage of federal legislation to protect the freedom to vote.“

She said that while she was not able to attend the speech, she and Biden connected by phone Tuesday morning.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to the American project of freedom and democracy, as he did in his remarks today here in Georgia,” she said, adding that Biden “deeply understands that Congress must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act by whatever legislative means necessary, including reforming or eliminating the filibuster.”

During his remarks, President Biden declared that if Republicans continue to prevent passage of legislation to protect the freedom to vote, “we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster.”

Also staying away from the speech were some local voting rights advocacy groups that wanted to call for a greater need for work at the nation’s Capitol, not the state’s Capitol.

“We need action not more words,” said Jerry Gonzalez of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials.

“It’s not time for another visit,” echoed Vyanti Joseph with Asian American Advocacy.

Former NAACP Atlanta President James Woodall added, “Right now, we don’t need any more speeches.”

The local activists explained Georgia’s own groups have done the groundwork to shine a light on the state level, but they feel the Biden administration has not done enough at the federal level.

The groups said Biden would be of more help if he remained in Washington, D.C., talking with members of the U.S. Senate.

“To actually speak with the Senate and be non-yielding, to have an LBJ moment, to say that ‘under no circumstance will we not have voting rights legislation, that I’m going to use the full power of my office. I’m going to use the full power as president,’” urged LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

The groups say Biden has not held up his end of the bargain. They say in the past year, more states have passed restrictive voting laws while there have been fewer election protections.

One leader cited it as an unfair advantage for Republicans, a “flag on the play.”

“It’d be like Georgia showing up to that game and there were no referees and Alabama setting all the rules and Georgia has to play the game according to Alabama’s rules,” she said. “We say no.”

Meanwhile, other organizations like Urban League of Atlanta will attend Tuesday’s event hoping its presences comes with more pressure on the president.

“Everything is on the line right now. If this democracy falls, where will black people be? Where will citizens of this country be as a whole?” asked Urban League CEO Nancy Johnson.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WGCL and The Associated Press

