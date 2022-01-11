Sky Cams
Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at local retail outlet

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery at a local retail outlet over the weekend is under investigation.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, employees of Beall’s Outlet on Gateway Boulevard told investigators they were closing the store for the evening on Saturday, Jan. 8, when an armed man came into the business, demanded money from the register, and then fled on foot.  

No employees were injured.

Detectives are working to get a complete description of the suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

