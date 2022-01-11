Sky Cams
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash

Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing at approximately 12:45 p.m. in a field near Edisto Island.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A small plane crashed in a field near Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon.

St. Paul Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the plane landed upright in a field behind Kings Market on Highway 174 after its engine malfunctioned. The plane’s wing hit a post during its landing, Garvin said.

The pilot was not injured in the incident, he said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the aircraft was a single-engine plane. When the engine went out at approximately 12:45 p.m., the plane was forced to make a “hard landing” that caused some damage to the plane but no injuries, Knapp said.

The Federal Aviation Authority was contacted to investigate the crash, Knapp said.

