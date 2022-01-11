Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is postponing the opening of the new Enmarket Arena, according to the mayor.

The arena was scheduled to open this week.

According to the city, the decision was made as a result of supply-chain disruptions which have impacted the completion of the facility.

Earth, Wind and Fire, originally planned for Thursday, Jan. 13, is moving to Feb. 9. Riley Green, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, is being rescheduled to Feb. 6. Tickets will be honored for the new dates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

