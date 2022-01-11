Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is postponing the opening of the new Enmarket Arena, according to the mayor.

The arena was scheduled to open this week.

According to the city, the decision was made as a result of supply-chain disruptions which have impacted the completion of the facility.

Earth, Wind and Fire, originally planned for Thursday, Jan. 13, is moving to Feb. 9. Riley Green, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, is being rescheduled to Feb. 6. Tickets will be honored for the new dates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID
Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s’: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Beaufort County.
Free COVID-19 testing being offered on Hilton Head
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers
Tom Watson
Two-time champ Tom Watson named honorary starter for 2022 Masters Tournament
Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at local retail outlet