Free COVID-19 testing being offered on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island will be offering free COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday, Jan. 11 and running through Saturday, Jan. 15.

This will be at Chaplin Community Park from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. It will be a drive-thru site that offers PCR testing. Drivers should enter the park from Singleton Beach Road and follow the signs.

Event organizers recommend that you pre-register for the test. Anyone under 18 must bring their parent or legal guardian.

Organizers also ask that park visitors avoid the area during testing times.

“Hosting the test site at Chaplin Community Park allows us to better accommodate traffic and the volume of people who are seeking a COVID-19 test. As the week progresses, we will evaluate our test locations to determine if a change of venue is necessary for safety and traffic flow,” said Tom Dunn, Emergency Manager for the town of Hilton Head Island.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.