Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on US quarter

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.(United States Mint image)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Mint announced Monday that it’s rolling out a quarter with Maya Angelou on it.

It makes the legendary poet and activist the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter.

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program, which will include coins featuring prominent women in American history.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.

Other quarters in the series will begin rolling out later in 2022 and through 2025.

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee is being credited with the achievement.

She introduced the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. It passed in January 2021, ultimately paving the way for the creation of the new coins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID
Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting between delivery drivers
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s’: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner

Latest News

A neighbor is being called a hero after she pulled three kids out of a frozen pond they fell...
Neighbor pulls kids out of frozen pond they fell into
Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at local retail outlet
The City of Richmond Hill in Bryan County, Ga.
MLK parade postponed in Richmond Hill
SCHP investigating fatal morning crash on SC 462 in Jasper Co.